Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Gets New Inverse Scale Color; Features, Price

Redmi has announced a new color variant for the K40 Gaming Edition smartphone in China. The same model is selling in the country as the Poco F3 GT. To recall, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was originally launched back in April in black, grey, silver, and yellow color options. Now, the handset has received a new color named Inverse Scale.

The new color variant will be available in single 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage configurations. However, the features of the new variant are similar to the original model.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Inverse Scale Color Price And Availability

The Inverse Scale color variant comes with a unique black patterned rear and the 'Redmi' branding name is placed at the bottom. Besides, there is a red LED glow on the sides of the camera module. The new variant will cost CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 12GB + 256GB model and will go on sale in China starting July 29.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Inverse Scale Variant Features

As mentioned above, the new variant has similar features as the original Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. To recall, the phone was launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset and runs Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5.

Moreover, the phone packs a 5,065 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The camera department is handled by a triple camera setup that houses a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the device features a 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, it sports a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security.

Coming To India?

We already know, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has been launched in India as the Poco F3 GT. The F3 GT comes in two color options - Predator black and Gunmetal Silver. As of now, there are no details on whether the brand has any plan to launch another color for the Poco F3 GT. The handset is up for grabs in India starting at Rs. 25,999, making it an affordable powerful mid-range device with a 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and much more.

