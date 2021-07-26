Poco F3 GT First Sale Today At Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021; Discount Offers You Can’t Miss News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco F3 GT has debuted in the country and is up for sale now. The smartphone comes as a worthy opponent to 5G mid-rangers like the OnePlus Nord 2 and others. With the Dimensity 1200 chipset and triple cameras, the new Poco F3 GT is priced at Rs. 26,999. However, the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021 is offering a huge discount.

Poco F3 GT Price In India

The newly launched Poco F3 GT is available in three models. The 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs. 26,999. The 8GB+128GB and the 8GB+256GB models are priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999. The pricing of the Poco F3 GT comes as a close competitor to another newly launched smartphone - the OnePlus Nord 2.

Poco F3 GT Sale At Flipkart

The Poco F3 GT is Flipkart exclusive and is now open for pre-orders and sale in India. The ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021 is offering a huge discount for the Poco F3 GT. The base model is now available for Rs. 25,999, while the 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs. 27,999. The highest model of 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 29,999, giving all models Rs. 1,000 discount.

Poco F3 GT Specs, Features

The new Poco F3 GT flaunts a 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The smartphone draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The Poco F3 GT packs several game-centric features like Maglev triggers, X-Shockers for 4D vibration, haptic feedback, and a large vapor chamber to keep optimal temperature while gaming.

The Poco F3 GT includes a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. The other cameras on the Poco F3 GT include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter, and an additional 16MP selfie camera. Also, there's a 67W fast charging supported 5,065 mAh battery that drives the smartphone.

The Poco F3 GT review shows it's a good buy, especially if you're into gaming. The 5G support, smooth display, and lag-free performance make it a good buy for the asking price. Plus, the discount offer for a limited period is a bonus.

Best Mobiles in India