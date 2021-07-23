Poco F3 GT With Dimensity 1200 SoC, Gaming Triggers Launched; Worthy Nord 2 Opponent? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco has brought its new gaming handset in the Indian market dubbed the Poco F3 GT. The device comes as the strongest contender of the OnePlus Nord 2 which also debuted in the Indian market yesterday itself. The device will be taking on the affordable 5G OnePlus smartphones with the Dimensity 1200 processor, 120Hz display and dedicated gaming triggers. What else this handset brings to the table to rival against the Nord 2? Take a look:

Poco F3 GT: Key Features To Check Out

The Poco F3 GT has been announced with the MediaTek Dimesity 1200 processor. It is worth mentioning that its rival, i.e, the OnePlus Nord 2 also has an enhanced version of this chipset (Dimensity 1200-AI). The performance difference between both the processors would be clear in the coming days.

The Poco F3 GT has some dedicated features to please gaming enthusiasts. The device features Maglev triggers, X-Shockers for 4D vibration and haptic feedback. Additionally, there is a big vapour chamber and graphene heat sink that will keep the device's temperatures in check while extensive gaming.

Upfront, the Poco F3 GT is packed with a 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED display. The panel comes with 1080p FHD+ resolution and HDR10+ support. It offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and has a punch-hole design. The camera cutout has a 16MP selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture.

The rear panel features a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.65 aperture paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The company has used an extra-low dispersion glass (ED) to capture better details.

The Poco F3 GT is launched with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The unit will ship with Android 11-based MIUI skin. The smartphone also has Dolby Atmos support and dual stereo speakers for enhanced audio. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. A 67W fast charging supported 5,065 mAh battery drives the smartphone.

Poco F3 GT India Price, Availability

The Poco F3 GT with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant would be selling for Rs. 28,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage would be selling at Rs. 30,999. The pre-orders in India begins on July 24, while the first sale is scheduled on July 26.

Is Poco F3 GT A Worthy OnePlus Nord 2 Opponent?

The Poco F3 GT has been announced with some impressive set of features. However, the OnePlus Nord 2 has an improved version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. But that doesn't limit the handset from being a worthy rival of the latest OnePlus's offering. The lower price tag with dedicated gaming features makes it ahead on-papers.

