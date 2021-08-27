Amazon Redmi 10 Prime Quiz Answers: Win Free Redmi Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India hosts numerous quiz contests for its users every other day, wherein it lets them win lucrative prizes. In a recent move, the online retailer is hosting the Redmi 10 Prime quiz under the Funzone section. As its name indicates, this quiz contest lets fortunate participants win a Redmi 10 Prime smartphone for free.

The ongoing quiz went live on August 25 and will be up until September 27. There will be nine winners and they will be announced after the contest comes to an end and the winners will get their prizes delivered to them by September 30, 2021. As it is a quiz related to the Redmi smartphone, all five questions asked will also be specific to the Redmi 10 Prime.

Notably, the Amazon Redmi 10 Prime quiz comes after hosting numerous other contests such as the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G quiz, Mi Notebook quiz, Mi Band 6 quiz and others.

Amazon Redmi 10 Prime Quiz Answers

Here are the Amazon Redmi 10 Prime quiz answers that you can check to be able to win the Redmi smartphone for free.

Question 1: When Was 1st Redmi Prime Series Launched?

Answer: August 2015

Question 2: When Is Redmi 10 Prime Launching?

Answer: 3 September 2021

Question 3: What Is The First Product That Xiaomi Launched In India?

Answer: Mi 3

Question 4: When Was Redmi 9 Prime Launched?

Answer: August 2020

Question 5: In Which Year Did Xiaomi India Start Its Operation?

Answer: 2014

How To Play Amazon Redmi 10 Prime Quiz?

Similar to other Funzone quiz contests, you can participate in this quiz contest only via the Amazon app. So, head on to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the app on your Android or iOS device respectively. Now, you can either sign in or create an Amazon account to participate in the quiz.

After logging in, search for the Funzone section and scroll down to Amazon Redmi 10 Prime quiz contest. Now, click the banner to start answering the questions to play the quiz. Once you provide correct answers to all questions, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw wherein you can win the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India