Redmi 10 With Helio G88 SoC, 50MP Quad Camera Goes Official; Worth Upgrading?
Xiaomi has officially unveiled its new budget offering in the Redmi lineup dubbed Redmi 10. The device has been subject to numerous leaks and was also leaked accidentally by the company itself right ahead of its launch. The Redmi 10 has been launched in Malaysia with features such as the Helio G88 processor and 90Hz display. What other upgrades this device brings over the previous-gen models. Let's find out:
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Budget Smartphone Features
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is powered by MediaTek's latest generation mid-range gaming chipset called the Helio G88 processor. The octa-core MediaTek processor was announced back in July alongside the Helio H96. The Redmi 10 is one of the first smartphones to debut with this processor.
The device is announced with up to 6GB RAM, a 128GB storage option, and support for an external microSD card. The unit will come pre-installed with Android 11 OS wrapped around MIUI 12.5 interface. The Redmi 10's display measures 6.5-inch with AdaptiveSync technology and 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution.
The panel also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a punch-hole for the 8MP selfie camera. The handset is packed with a quad-lens setup at the rear. The setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors.
The Redmi 10 comes with standard 4G network connectivity and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The device is packed with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.
Redmi 10 Price, And Global Launch
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 has been announced in Malaysia with an asking price of MYR 649 which is around Rs. 11,000 in Indian currency. The pricing is for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM variant is launched at MYR 749 (approx Rs. 13,000). Color options available will be Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.
Xiaomi has not mentioned the Redmi 10's launch timeline for India. But, its blog post has revealed the global pricing for this handset. The brand should confirm its availability for the remaining markets as well.
Is Redmi 10 A Notable Upgrade?
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 brings several upgrades over its predecessor with the notable ones being a 90Hz FHD+ display and a 50MP quad-camera module. This is the first handset that upscales the camera hardware. We have seen budget devices with a 48MP sensor, but a 50MP lens is a noticeable upgrade.
