Just In
- 47 min ago Another Myster Oppo Smartphone Bags TENAA Certification; Affordable 'A' Series Phone?
- 1 hr ago BGMI iOS Release Date Teased Again; Tipped To Launch By End Of This Week
- 2 hrs ago Select Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Variants Discontinued In India
- 2 hrs ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 16; Get Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate
Don't Miss
- Movies Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal Fans Express Disappointment Over Pawandeep Rajan’s Win; Call Him ‘Overrated’
- Finance SBI Launches "Platinum Deposits" With Exclusive Benefits: Details Inside
- Sports India vs England, 2nd Test: I'm enjoying myself, my game and challenges, says Moeen Ali
- News India adds 32,937 COVID-19 cases, 417 deaths, active cases, down from yesterday
- Travel Ten Best Places TO Visit In Sikkim In September
- Lifestyle Weight Loss After 40: Tips For Men And Women
- Automobiles Simple One Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.09 Lakh: 236km Range, Fast Charging & More
- Education RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 Expected Tomorrow
Xiaomi Mi 11T Features Leaked Online; 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras Tipped
Xiaomi seems to be launching the Mi 10T's successor dubbed the Mi 11T soon. However, there is no word regarding the launch timeline. Now, the latest development has revealed the features of the upcoming smartphone.
Going by the leak, Xiaomi might opt the MediaTek chip for the successor Mi 11T instead of the Snapdragon chipset featured on both the Mi 10T and the 10T Pro. The upcoming series is also expected to include two models - the Mi 11T and the Mi 11T Pro.
Xiaomi Mi 11T Features Leaked Online
The info comes into light via Xiaomiui Twitter handle which reveals both the global and Indian variant of the Mi 11T will have the same codename Amber, while the Chinese variant of the same smartphone will come with the codename Agate and the Xiaomi Mi 11T will be launched in China with moniker Redmi K40 Ultra.
Xiaomi Mi 11T: What's New In Store?
As far as features are concerned, the Mi 11T is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, while the Mi 10T series smartphones were launched with a 140Hz display. The display technology of the upcoming Mi 11T is still unknown. As above mentioned, the Mi 11T will ship with the MediaTek chip; however, the exact name of the processor is yet to be revealed.
Moreover, the Mi 11T camera department will be handled by a triple rear camera system that is said to include a 64MP OmniVision OC64B primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, and a telemacro shooter with 3x zoom support. However, the Chinese variant of the smartphone is leaked with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary lens. Other sensors will be the same as the global and Indian models.
Apart from this nothing much is known at this moment. The Mi 11T was recently spotted Indonesian certification site. The device is expected to visit other sites as well in the coming days.
Xiaomi Mi 11T Expected Price
As of now, the pricing details are unknown. Looking at the features, we can assume the upcoming Mi 11T might cost similar to the predecessor Mi 10T or cheaper than it. Since there are not many upgrades over the Mi 10T. Besides, this time will see the MediaTek chip. However, we cannot comment on this surely. We will suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
74,253
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751