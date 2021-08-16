Xiaomi Mi 11T Features Leaked Online; 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi seems to be launching the Mi 10T's successor dubbed the Mi 11T soon. However, there is no word regarding the launch timeline. Now, the latest development has revealed the features of the upcoming smartphone.

Going by the leak, Xiaomi might opt the MediaTek chip for the successor Mi 11T instead of the Snapdragon chipset featured on both the Mi 10T and the 10T Pro. The upcoming series is also expected to include two models - the Mi 11T and the Mi 11T Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11T Features Leaked Online

The info comes into light via Xiaomiui Twitter handle which reveals both the global and Indian variant of the Mi 11T will have the same codename Amber, while the Chinese variant of the same smartphone will come with the codename Agate and the Xiaomi Mi 11T will be launched in China with moniker Redmi K40 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 11T: What's New In Store?

As far as features are concerned, the Mi 11T is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, while the Mi 10T series smartphones were launched with a 140Hz display. The display technology of the upcoming Mi 11T is still unknown. As above mentioned, the Mi 11T will ship with the MediaTek chip; however, the exact name of the processor is yet to be revealed.

Moreover, the Mi 11T camera department will be handled by a triple rear camera system that is said to include a 64MP OmniVision OC64B primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, and a telemacro shooter with 3x zoom support. However, the Chinese variant of the smartphone is leaked with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary lens. Other sensors will be the same as the global and Indian models.

Apart from this nothing much is known at this moment. The Mi 11T was recently spotted Indonesian certification site. The device is expected to visit other sites as well in the coming days.

Xiaomi Mi 11T Expected Price

As of now, the pricing details are unknown. Looking at the features, we can assume the upcoming Mi 11T might cost similar to the predecessor Mi 10T or cheaper than it. Since there are not many upgrades over the Mi 10T. Besides, this time will see the MediaTek chip. However, we cannot comment on this surely. We will suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt.

