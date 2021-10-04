Redmi K50 Series Specs Hinted: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, a lot of rumors and leaks are surfacing online regarding the Redmi K50 series of smartphones. While we have been coming across leaks for quite some time, now there is some concrete information. The fresh reports suggest that the Redmi K50 series will comprise a standard variant, a Pro variant and a Pro Plus variant. The series is all set to be unveiled in the Q4 of this year.

Redmi K50 Specs Leak

Now, the alleged specifications of a smartphone in the Redmi K50 series have been leaked online via a Chinese tipster Panda is Bald. Going by the tipster's information, the upcoming Redmi smartphone could be equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 870 5G processor. Also, it is hinted to be fueled by a 5000mAh battery that will keep the lights turned on with support for 67W fast charging support via a Type-C port.

For imaging, the Redmi K50 series phone is believed to sport a 108MP primary camera sensor accompanied with a 3x telephoto lens, which is yet to be confirmed. Also, the smartphone is likely to feature a 20MP front-facing camera within the display. The screen on the upcoming Redmi smartphone is likely to feature a FHD 1080p display and a refresh rate 120Hz.

Previously, Xiaomi provided some teasers of the Redmi K50 flagship series. These teasers pointed out at better screen quality and improved charging speeds. Apart from these, none of the other details regarding the upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphones are known for now.

While the Xiaomi flagship smartphones under the Mi series are among the first ones to use the latest Snapdragon chipsets, it is not the case with Redmi smartphones. Eventually, the Redmi K50 series is believed to come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC. This processor is known for its performance in some of the previous generation flagship models, so we can expect the same in these upcoming models too.

We need to wait for further details to be revealed online via official sources. The launch was earlier tipped to be launched in 2022 while the recent leak hinted at a 2021 launch itself. So, only an official confirmation can confirm the same.

