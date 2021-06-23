Redmi K50 Series Teased By Company GM: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The launches in the Redmi K40 series smartphones are over, and now, it is time to talk about the next-generation models. While there is no official confirmation regarding the next-generation devices in the Redmi K series, there are some clues hinting at the same. These make us believe that the Redmi K50 series devices could be on cards.

Redmi K50 Series Smartphones

Recently, AndroidAuthority spotted Redmi GM and Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing attempting to sample opinions of fans regarding the features, experience, and configuration that they expect to get from the next-generation Redmi smartphones. Well, the talk is about the Redmi K50 series smartphones.

Besides this, the well-known tipster with a good track record, Digital Chat Station also disclosed that the Redmi K50 series will arrive with improved features in all aspects. Some notable aspects where we can see improvements include screen quality, video or imagery, and fast charging.

Notably, the Redmi K40 was launched with 33W fast charging support for the 4250mAh battery that fuels it from within. This makes us believe that we can see an upgrade to 50W or 65W fast charging in the next-generation model. As of now, there is no specific leak that lets us figure out the features that might find their way into the upcoming models.

The tipster notes that the Redmi K50 series could be advanced. He adds that the leaked aspects mark the first version of the specifications. According to the post on Weibo, the company will focus on strengthening the short-term fast charging and videography of the previous generation model.

When To Expect Redmi K50?

As of now, the Chinese tech giant is tight-lipped to reveal when we can expect the Redmi K50 series of smartphones to see the light of the day. Going by the timing of the post shared by Weibing, we can expect the upcoming Redmi smartphones to break cover by the end of this year.

While we expect the launch of the Redmi K50 series to happen sometime in the coming weeks in China, the global launch including India might take a considerable time. However, only an official confirmation can shed light on the same.

Best Mobiles in India