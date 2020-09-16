Redmi K40 Pro Teased To Arrive With 5nm Processor News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has already announced a slew of smartphones under the Redmi K30 lineup. Recently, the company took the wraps off the Redmi K30 Ultra, which is the high-end smartphone in the series. So soon, it looks like the company is planning to take the wraps off a new smartphone allegedly dubbed Redmi K40 Pro.

The Redmi executives have started teasing the arrival of a new smartphone in the lineup powered by a 5nm processor operating under its hood. Recently, Lu Weibing took to Weibo to hint at the launch of an upcoming Redmi smartphone with such a processor.

Redmi K40 Pro Details Emerge

Adding to this teaser, another Weibo-based tipster Digital Chat Station hinted that the Redmi K40 could arrive with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. It appears to arrive with a full-screen design, fast-charging support, and a large camera sensor. There is no word regarding the other details surrounding the Redmi K40 Pro including the display type, camera resolution, and wattage. As of now, it is too early to speculate about the other aspects of the upcoming Redmi smartphone.

Redmi K40 Pro Launch Details Out

Previous reports have hinted that the Redmi K40 could be launched sometime between October and December this year. On the other hand, the Redmi K40 Pro is said to be announced in the first quarter of 2021. These are the launch time frame in the company's home market China and there is no word regarding the global release of these devices.

Redmi K40 Series Rumored Specs

While the recent teaser has hinted at the presence of a Snapdragon 875 SoC, contrary reports in the past have hinted at the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Given that there is no official confirmation regarding the Redmi K40 series, we need to wait for the same to surface online in the coming weeks or months. Until then, we need to take this speculation with a grain of salt.

