Redmi K40 Display, Battery Capacity Leak

The Redmi K30 was unveiled back in December last year and is awaiting the next-generation model in the coming months. In the meantime, reports suggested that the company could be working on a new model, which is allegedly to be the Redmi K40. We have already come across reports regarding this device and now further details are out.

Redmi K40 Key Specs Leak

Previously, it was hinted that the Redmi K40 will make use of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Now, it is speculated that the smartphone might arrive with an LCD display that has a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. Besides this, the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has taken to Weibo to reveal that there will be a 4500mAh battery powering the device from within.

Though the tipster hasn't divulged the name of the upcoming device that will feature these aspects, it is widely expected to be the Redmi K40, which will be the sequel to the Redmi K30 in China. Furthermore, the 3C certification listing of the Redmi K30 showed that the smartphone might arrive with support for 33W fast charging support.

What To Expect From Redmi K40?

For now, there is no official word regarding when we can expect the Redmi K40 to be announced. Also, there aren't any leaks pertaining to its camera department. However, it is speculated that the Redmi K40 might be launched with a quad-camera setup at its rear. Notably, its predecessor, the Redmi K30 was launched with a similar camera arrangement comprising a 64MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP secondary super wide-angle-lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor.

On the other hand, the 4G variant of the smartphone comes with a similar setup with a 2MP macro lens instead of the 5MP sensor. Also, the selfie camera module comes with a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Having said that, we can expect the Redmi K40 to arrive with improved camera specifications so that it can be a worthy upgrade. However, only further reports and an official confirmation will be able to shed more clarity regarding the same.

