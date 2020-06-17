Redmi K40 Reportedly Spotted On 3C Listing: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Redmi K30 went official sometime in December last year. As it has been nearly six months from the launch of this smartphone, it looks like the company is prepping the next-generation model allegedly dubbed Redmi K40. Well, the first reports regarding this upcoming smartphone have started making the rounds on the internet now.

A new Xiaomi smartphone has been spotted on the 3C certification database in China by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station. The certification listing reveals that the smartphone could arrive with an MDY-11-EX charger. Given that this charger is bundled with the Redmi K30 Pro series, we can expect the certified device could be the Redmi K40, which will be its successor.

Redmi K40 Details Emerge Online

While there are no further details regarding the Redmi K40, the listing on China's 3C certification makes us believe that the smartphone could be launched in the near future. Moreover, the certification listing hints that the device could be launched with 5G connectivity.

While this report hints that the 3C certification could be that of the Redmi K40, another set of reports reveals that the device in question could be the sequel to the Mi CC9, which is allegedly dubbed Mi CC 10. Notably, the upcoming smartphone in the Mi CC series is likely believed to see the light of the day sometime in the coming months.

What We Think

While it remains to be seen if the device in question is the Mi CC10 or the Redmi K40, it looks like we will get some clarity regarding the same in the coming weeks. Also, we need to keep an eye on the upcoming device carrying the model number M2006J10C.

Given that the Redmi K30 is yet to be launched in India but a rebranded variant is all set to make its way into the country. Having said that, the alleged Redmi K40 is expected to be launched in the country with some other moniker. Only an official confirmation can shed more light on the upcoming smartphone.

