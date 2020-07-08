Alleged Redmi K40, K40 Pro Launch Details Surface Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi K40 is believed to be the next big launch from the company. Given that it will be the sequel to the Redmi K30 launched late last year, reports regarding the same already making the rounds on the internet. We have already come across numerous reports regarding the upcoming Redmi K series smartphones and the latest one reveals its alleged launch details.

The word about the Redmi K40 launch comes within days after the leaked specifications of the device hit the web. However, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the upcoming device. One thing that we can expect is that the Redmi K40 could be launched in multiple variants such as Redmi K40 and K40 Pro besides the rumored K30 Ultra.

Redmi K40 Launch Details Out

As per a tipster, who took to Weibo, the Redmi K40 could be launched sometime between October and December this year. On the other hand, the Redmi K40 Pro is said to be announced in the first quarter of 2021. These are the launch time frame in the company's home market China and there is no word regarding the global release of these devices.

Redmi K40 Series Rumored Specs

Besides the launch details, the tipster went on stating that the Redmi K40 might get the power from a Qualcomm chipset and carry the model number SM7350. The unknown chipset could be the new Snapdragon 775 SoC. On the other hand, the Redmi K40 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon SM8350 SoC. Furthermore, the high-end variant of the K40 series is touted to use the Snapdragon 875 SoC, which is the upcoming flagship chipset likely to be launched later in 2020 or early 2021.

On the contrary, a previous report hinted that the Redmi K40 could get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. But this is believed to be the Redmi K30 Ultra. And, the recent 3C listing of the Redmi K40 hinted at the presence of 33W fast charging support and a new iteration of MIUI. Given that there is no official confirmation regarding the Redmi K40 series, we need to wait for the same to surface online in the coming weeks or months. Until then, we need to take this speculation with a grain of salt.

