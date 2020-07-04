Redmi K30 Ultra Could Be First Dimensity 1000+ Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For quite some time, we have been coming across reports regarding an upcoming Redmi 5G smartphone, which is touted to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. We have come across numerous leaks regarding the upcoming smartphone in the past few days. Now, there seems to be clarity regarding the name of the device.

Well, the Redmi K30 Ultra moniker was spotted in the latest build of MIUI 12 hinting that this could be the smartphone with the Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Notably, most 5G smartphones in the portfolio of Xiaomi and Redmi get the power from Qualcomm chipsets except for the Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro. And, the upcoming Redmi 5G smartphone is said to debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+.

Talking about the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series chipsets, it is believed to comprise of three variants including the Dimensity 1000, Dimensity 1000L and Dimensity 1000+. There is not much information on the standard variant of the chipset but the other two variants are used by the Oppo Reno 3 5G and iQOO Z1 5G smartphones respectively.

Redmi K30 Ultra Details

The Redmi K30 Ultra is speculated to carry the codename cezanne. The alleged device with this codename has been spotted by XDA member kacskrz via XDA Developers. And, it is believed to be the third 5G from Redmi and the first one from the brand to use the Dimensity 1000 series chipset. Furthermore, the MIUI 12 code reveals that the upcoming Redmi smartphone could feature a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor and a pop-up selfie camera sensor.

As per the previous reports regarding this smartphone that is speculated to use a Dimensity 1000+ SoC, it is likely to flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a pop-up selfie camera sensor and a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.

What We Think

For now, there is no clarity regarding when we can expect the Redmi K30 Ultra to be unveiled. However, one thing that is clear is that this smartphone could be bring a shift in the affordable 5G smartphone market with the Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Speculations hint at a July launch but we need to get an official confirmation.

