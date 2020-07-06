Xiaomi Redmi K40 Series To Be Equipped With 120HZ OLED Display: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi K40 series has been tipped multiple times online. The upcoming series will be debuting as a successor to the Redmi 30 lineup which went official back in December 2019. The standard Redmi K40 has also been certified via 3C which confirmed its existence. Some of its features like display and battery have also been suggested via leaks in the past. Now, some more details on its display have been revealed.

Redmi K40 Display Features

The Redmi K40's high-resolution display has been confirmed by the company itself. Wang Teng Thomas, Xiaomi's product manager has revealed that the company will be equipping the new series with an OLED panel. He further added that the Redmi K40 series will offer a higher refresh rate than previous-generation models. Notably, tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) was the first to spot this information.

Xiaomi is already working on the successors of #RedmiK30 series.

-Wang Teng Thomas, Redmi Product Director said that #RedmiK40 will use a OLED panel with high refresh rate

-Lei Jun, Xiaomi CEO said that #RedmiK40Pro will also use a high refresh rate panel with dual speakers pic.twitter.com/6iCD4xSpdw — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) July 3, 2020

This will be one major area of improvement which the Redmi K40 series will bring over its predecessor. It is expected that we might see a 120 Hz display on both Redmi K40 and the K40 Pro models. This information falls in line with the previous leak shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

Xiaomi has not revealed much detail on its hardware. However, the presence of stereo speakers has also been confirmed. This detail was revealed by the company's CEO, Lei Jun. Notably, this feature would likely be offered by the Redmi K40 Pro only.

The 3C website certification also didn't reveal much information related to its hardware. It did confirm a 5G connectivity support and 33W fast charging. Previous leaks have also indicated a 4,500mAh battery unit taking care of the backup. Also, we might see this series packed with the quad-rear camera setup. The sensor details are still at large, but it could be similar to the Redmi K30 series.

Xiaomi's Redmi 'K' series has been one of the most capable and successful mid-range product lineups. The company introduced this series with the Redmi K20 series which was the first smartphone series by the company to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup. The following products have also been a success in this series. We expect the upcoming series to be well-equipped as well and we might get some more detail on its hardware in the coming weeks.

