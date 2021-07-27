Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro Renders, Key Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that the next-generation Redmi K series smartphones are on cards. Now, a tipster from China has revealed the possible design of the alleged Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro smartphones that are pegged for an early 2022 launch. Previous rumors pointed out at a launch date before February 2022.

Redmi K50 Series Leak

Some current leaks hinted by tipsters Digital Chat Station and Bald Panda via NotebookCheck suggest that there will be three new smartphones in the series including the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+. These phones are hinted to use a Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for up to 67W fast charging capability. There will be E5 luminescent material and a 2K display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz.

These new renders of the Redmi K50 series are quite reminiscent to that of the Huawei P50, especially the camera arrangement. Even the camera bump is similar to what we have seen on the Huawei P50. appears to be a center-aligned punch-hole cutout to provide room for the selfie camera. However, it is speculation and it is yet to be confirmed. Other speculations hint at an under-display camera instead of a punch-hole cutout, but this seems to be highly improbable.

Redmi K50 Series: What To Expect?

Previously, Xiaomi provided some teasers of the Redmi K50 flagship series. These teasers pointed out at better screen quality and improved charging speeds. Apart from these, none of the other details regarding the upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphones are known for now.

While the Xiaomi flagship smartphones under the Mi series are among the first ones to use the latest Snapdragon chipsets, it is not the case with Redmi smartphones. Eventually, the Redmi K50 series is believed to come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC. This processor is known for its performance in some of the previous generation flagship models, so we can expect the same in these upcoming models too.

We need to wait for further details to be revealed online. As the launch is tipped for early 2022, we have ample time for further details to be out.

