Just In
- 45 min ago Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus Review: Affordable Earphones For Everyone
- 8 hrs ago Amazon Prime Day Sale: Special Discount Offers On New Budget Smartphones
- 12 hrs ago Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition New Color Variant In Tow; What's New?
- 15 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE To Skip Galaxy Unpacked Event; What Other Variants To Expect?
Don't Miss
- Finance 7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Govt Announces DA Hike For State Govt Employees
- Sports Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar handed track ban
- News Vijay Mallya declared bankrupt by London HC, banks win case
- Movies Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 5 Reasons Why She Makes Us Go 'Manma Emotion Jaage Re'
- Automobiles New Royal Enfield Classic 350 India Launch: Available Without Tripper Navigation, New Colours & More
- Education TNGASA 2021: Tamil Nadu Arts And Science College Application Process Begins
- Lifestyle Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Looks Gorgeous In Her Victorian Lace Wedding Gown
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In August
Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro Renders, Key Specs Out
We already know that the next-generation Redmi K series smartphones are on cards. Now, a tipster from China has revealed the possible design of the alleged Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro smartphones that are pegged for an early 2022 launch. Previous rumors pointed out at a launch date before February 2022.
Redmi K50 Series Leak
Some current leaks hinted by tipsters Digital Chat Station and Bald Panda via NotebookCheck suggest that there will be three new smartphones in the series including the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+. These phones are hinted to use a Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for up to 67W fast charging capability. There will be E5 luminescent material and a 2K display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz.
These new renders of the Redmi K50 series are quite reminiscent to that of the Huawei P50, especially the camera arrangement. Even the camera bump is similar to what we have seen on the Huawei P50. appears to be a center-aligned punch-hole cutout to provide room for the selfie camera. However, it is speculation and it is yet to be confirmed. Other speculations hint at an under-display camera instead of a punch-hole cutout, but this seems to be highly improbable.
Redmi K50 Series: What To Expect?
Previously, Xiaomi provided some teasers of the Redmi K50 flagship series. These teasers pointed out at better screen quality and improved charging speeds. Apart from these, none of the other details regarding the upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphones are known for now.
While the Xiaomi flagship smartphones under the Mi series are among the first ones to use the latest Snapdragon chipsets, it is not the case with Redmi smartphones. Eventually, the Redmi K50 series is believed to come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC. This processor is known for its performance in some of the previous generation flagship models, so we can expect the same in these upcoming models too.
We need to wait for further details to be revealed online. As the launch is tipped for early 2022, we have ample time for further details to be out.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947