Redmi K50 Series Smartphones Launch Tipped For Early 2022 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The launches in the Redmi K40 series smartphones are over, and now, it is time to talk about the next-generation models. While there is no official confirmation regarding the next-generation devices in the Redmi K series, there are some clues hinting at the same. These make us believe that the Redmi K50 series devices could be on cards.

Redmi K50 Series On Cards

A few days back, Redmi GM and Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing teased the Redmi K50 series smartphones. Now, a well-known tipster has revealed when we can expect these smartphones will go official.

Usually, the Redmi K series smartphones will be launched in the first half of the year. However, the only exceptions were the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G that went official in late December. Going by the same launch pattern, it is tipped that the Redmi K50 series smartphones might be launched early next year.

The Weibo-based tipster with the username Digital Chat Station tips that the upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphones could be launched before the next Spring Festival, which is slated for February 1, 2022. Notably, this is the Chinese New Year as well. The rough timeline hinted by the tipster makes us believe that the next-generation models in the Redmi K series could be unveiled in January 2022.

Given the good track record of this tipster, we can expect the Redmi K50 series smartphones to also be launched in the speculated time period.

What To Expect From Redmi K50?

The Redmi K50 series smartphones will come as the sequel to the Redmi K40 series. The next-generation models are likely to be powered by the upgraded flagship Qualcomm SoC, which could see the light of the day in December this year as its predecessors.

As of now, not much is known about the Redmi K50 series. However, we can expect further details regarding the smartphone to be launched in the coming weeks or months. Also, we can expect the Redmi K50 smartphones to be spotted across certification listings revealing more information. Moreover, an official confirmation regarding its launch in early 2022 is awaited to make sure the speculations are true.

