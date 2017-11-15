First Sony smartphone featuring dual cameras spotted on GFXBench

It is amusing how some big OEMs still have not come up with dual camera smartphones. If we take the example of HTC, although it was the first company to launch a smartphone with dual cameras, it has been years since we have seen an HTC branded phone with dual cameras.

Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 smartphones lack dual cameras as well. Japanese manufacturer Sony is another example of such. Despite releasing quite a few number of premium and mid-range smartphones, none of its offerings have dual cameras. However, it looks like the company is soon going to change that. A new Sony smartphone with the model number Xperia H3213 Avenger has been spotted on GFXBench featuring dual cameras.

Unlike most of the smartphones with dual cameras, the Xperia H3213 Avenger has two cameras in the front. While it is rare, but we have seen similar kind of setup on selfie-centric smartphones such as the recently launched Oppo F5. The dual camera setup on the new Sony phone is a combination of 16MP+8MP sensors. The camera can even record videos in 4K quality.

The GFXBench listing further reveals the smartphone will come with a 21MP rear-facing primary camera.

While the Xperia H3213 Avenger is listed with powerful cameras, it is not likely to be a flagship device. We say this because the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 630 processor. The chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM and only 32GB of internal storage space.

Other aspects of the upcoming handset are quite impressive though. The Sony Xperia H3213 Avenger is fitted with a large 6-inch display with full HD resolution of 1080p, which implies we could see an 18:9 display. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

We expect Sony to launch this smartphone in Q1 2018.

