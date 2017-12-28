Flipkart announces Honor Celebration sale: Up to Rs. 4,000 flat discount on smartphones

As the year comes to an end e-commerce sites along with several smartphone brands have been busy offering some interesting discounts on a range of products on the platform.

Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is also getting into the year-end game and is now offering a flat discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on Honor smartphones. Apart from the flat discount, the e-commerce portal is also offering attractive exchange offers, no cost EMIs on credit card transactions among others.

Having said that, some of the smartphones that are available in this sale are mentioned below.

First is the company's flagship smartphone, the Honor 8 Pro. Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 4,000 off on this smartphone and is now available at Rs. 25,999 from its original price of Rs. 29,999. The smartphone also an exchange offer, where consumers can exchange their old smartphone and get up to Rs. 18,000 off.

Additionally, buyers can also pay Rs. 149 extra for 'Buyback Guarantee' program. With this consumers can get an assured value of Rs. 12,500 when they upgrade from Honor 8 Pro to another smartphone within a year.

Next is the Honor 9i and this smartphone is getting a flat discount of Rs. 2,000. The device can now be purchased at Rs. 17,999 from its original price of Rs. 19,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 17,000 discount on exchange and consumers can pay Rs. 149 extra for guaranteed buyback value of Rs. 8,000 when they upgrade the smartphone within a year.

Honor 6X (3GB) variant is now available at Rs. 9,999 from its original price of Rs. 11,999. Additionally, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 9000 off on exchange. Whereas Honor 6X (4GB) variant is now available at Rs. 11,999 from its original price of Rs. 13,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange.