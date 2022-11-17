Flipkart Apple Days Sale Offering Heavy Discounts on iPhones; Best Deals To Check Out News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Flipkart has announced the Apple Days Sale on its platform, which offers enticing deals and discounts, making it the right time to purchase an iPhone. During this sale, which will last until November 20, buyers can get massive discounts on their favorite Apple products.

If you want to upgrade to a new iPhone, then you can choose to buy either an iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 at massive discounts during the ongoing sale on Flipkart. Even the iPhone 14 is available with a bank discount. Let's take a look at the offers from here.

Flipkart Apple Days Sale Offers

Flipkart is offering a bank discount on the newly launched iPhone 14. The e-commerce portal has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide the discount. Going by the same, the iPhone 14 128GB model priced at ₹79,900 is now available at a cost of ₹74.900. This deal is similar to what one can get on the official Apple e-store in the country.

When it comes to the iPhone 13, the 128GB storage option is available for ₹64,999, which is lesser than its usual cost of ₹69,900. The 256GB storage variant has also received a price cut and is available for ₹74,999 on Flipkart during the Apple Days Sale.

Buyers can get their hands on the iPhone 13 at a lesser cost by making use of the exchange offer. The online retailer offers up to ₹17,500 exchange discount on the iPhone 13. Notably, the discount depends on the model and condition of the device that users trade-in. Besides this, Federal Bank credit and debit card holders will get up to ₹1,500 instant discounts. The HDFC Bank offer is not applicable to the iPhone 13.

In addition to this, iPhone 14 buyers can also trade their old smartphones and get an exchange discount of up to ₹20,500.

When it comes to the iPhone 12, buyers will get a big discount on the phone. The 128GB storage option is available for ₹55,999, which is much lesser than the actual price of ₹64,900. In addition, Federal Bank credit and debit card holders will also get up to ₹1,500 instant discounts.

Which iPhone Should You Buy?

If you are confused between iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14, then the former is also a good choice for many buyers. It is a 5G model and it comes with many goodies despite costing much cheaper than the latest offering. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are essentially the same, except for the better battery and relatively improved camera performance on the latter. In the recently concluded festival season sale, the iPhone 13 has been receiving an overwhelming response from buyers.

