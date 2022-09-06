Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Teased; Exciting Discounts On Realme, Apple, Poco Smartphones News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon and Flipkart have always been head-to-head in the e-commerce battle right from the beginning. Just as Amazon announced the Great Indian Festival, Flipkart has also announced the Big Billion Days. The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 is expected to offer whopping discounts on smartphones, laptops, and other accessories.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: What To Expect?

The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is powered by Noise, which means a huge discount on Noise accessories like smartwatches and earbuds. The sale is also sponsored by Asus and Poco, and one can expect a wide range of products from these brands at a discount.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days dedicated microsite also includes a few gadgets and electronics that could be available at a jaw-dropping price. This includes smartphones like the Realme 9 5G, Poco C31, Vivo T1 5G, and Samsung Galaxy F31. The sale is also offering a whopping discount on many other smartphone bands.

This includes Nothing, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Motorola, Xiaomi, Google, and more. For instance, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 is offering up to Rs. 22,000 discount on the Oppo Reno8 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. Other premium smartphones Xiaomi 11i 5G, Google Pixel 6a, and the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G are also available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Bank Discounts To Checkout

Similar to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 20220, the Flipkart Big Billion Days is offering more price-cut deals with select banks. Ahead of the sale, Axis Bank has announced a 10 percent discount on debit cards, credit cards, and EMI transactions. Buyers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can get a five percent discount at the Flipkart sale.

Buyers can also check out the Flipkart Pay Later deal with up to Rs. 1,00,000 credit. One can also avail of no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI cardholders. More details of the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 are expected to be officially unveiled in the following days.

Presently, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is said to begin by the end of this month. One can expect the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 to also kickstart around the same time to attract buyers.

