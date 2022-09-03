Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Coming Soon; Everything You Need To Know
Flipkart's annual sale extravaganza-- the Big Billion Days 2022 will soon be taking over the e-commerce space. Flipkart has started teasing the multi-day sale period on various social media platforms. For the 2022 edition of the Big Billion Days, Asus and Poco will be the associated sponsors, hence, we can expect to see some massive discounts on various devices from these two brands.
Big Billion Days 2022 Will Have Offers On Best-Selling Phones
According to the official website, during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale users will be able to avail massive discounts on some of the best-selling smartphones like the iPhone SE 2022, Realme 9 5G, Poco C31, Vivo T1 5G, and the Samsung F13.
Similarly, users can also get up to 80 percent discount on products and accessories like trimmers, cases, screen guards, gaming laptops, and printers. On top of that, users can also get TVs and home appliances like fans, geysers, air conditioners, refrigerators, and top-selling smart TVs from brands like LG and Samsung.
Fashion enthusiasts can also get a discount of up to 90 percent on products like shoes, watches, and apparel from top brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas, Allen Solly, and Fastrack. Products like toys, food, beverages, stationery, makeup items, and fragrances will also be available with a 60 to 80 percent discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022.
Flipkart Big Billion Days from 23 to 30 September, 2022.#Flipkart #FlipkartBigBillionDays #BBD pic.twitter.com/JoAJlp1cqp— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 3, 2022
Flipkart The Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Details
During the Big Billion Days 2022 sale, which is likely to happen between September 23 and September 30, users can get "Crazy Deals" at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM. Similarly, there will also be a Rush Hours sale with early bird specials, and there will also be Tick Tock Deals.
Flipkart The Big Billion Days 2022 Bank Discounts
ICICI Bank Card users and Axis Bank card users can get a flat 10 percent discount on every purchase made during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022. On top of that, Flipkart Plus members will get a 24 hours early access to all the deals available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.
