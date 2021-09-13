Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Teased: Get Huge Discounts On iPhones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with an official teaser for the next big sale activity. Well, the talk is about the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. As of now, there is no specific dates during when the sale will take place. Given that the festive season is still going on, we can expect the sale to be slated by late September or early October.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Discounts

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 teaser reveals that the e-commerce retailer has joined hands with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for additional discounts. It has been revealed that customers can get assured cashback on using Paytm for the purchase.

If you are interested in buying new smartphones, especially from Samsung, then huge discounts await you. Also, smartphones from other brands such as Vivo and Oppo will also be listed at huge discounts. When it comes to iPhones, the latest iPhone 12 series, affordable iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR and other models will be available at discounted pricing. Flipkart is expected to give a preview of the deals that will be available on these smartphones sometime soon.

Furthermore, it has also been revealed that there will be discounts of up to 80% on a slew of smart TVs from various brands, home appliances, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, and more. There will be a whopping 80% discount on health care devices including BP machines, pulse oximeter, and much more. Other products that are available include headphones, smart wearables, soundbars and more will be available at a maximum of 80% discount during the Big Billion Days sale slated to commence this festive season.

Massive Discounts On iPhones

As mentioned above, Flipkart will offer huge discounts on iPhones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days. There will be discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone 12, iPhone SE and other models during this sale.

Prior to the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 12 series will be available at a massive discount on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Going by the same, interested buyers can get the iPhone 12 standard variant starting from Rs. 66,999, the mini variant for Rs. 59,999 onwards, the iPhone 12 Pro starting from Rs. 1,15,900 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting from Rs. 1,25,900.

