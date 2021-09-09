Just In
Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale: Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs
Smart TVs and other home entertainment units have spiked in demand and purchase. With the work-from-home and other restricted activities, people are spending more time at home. If you're looking for a new smart TV or to upgrade the existing one, the Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale is the best place to shop. Here, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on some of the best smart TVs from brands like Xiaomi, Vu, OnePlus, Realme, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale.
The Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale is offering a massive discount on smart TVs from Xiaomi. For instance, you can get the Mi 4A PRO 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with a 17 percent discount for just Rs. 16,499. Similarly, the Mi 4X 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV, Mi 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV, and the Mi 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV can be bought at a discount.
Additionally, the Mi 4A Pro 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV has received a 10 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 26,999. The Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale is also extending its discount offer on the Vu Premium 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV and the iFFALCON by TCL 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV.
That's not all. The Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale is offering the OnePlus Y Series 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV and the OnePlus U1S 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV for just Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 45,499, respectively. One can even check out the Hisense A71F 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV at a discount.
Moreover, the Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale is offering premium smart TVs like the Realme 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with a 6 percent discount for just Rs. 30,999. The Thomson OATHPRO Series 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is also available at a discount, making it an attractive buy.
Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (17% off)
Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 14% off
Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 4A Horizon Edition 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (20% off)
Mi 4A Horizon Edition 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 4A Horizon Edition 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (12% off)
Mi 4A Horizon Edition 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Mi 4A Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 10% off
Mi 4A Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Vu Premium 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43US)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,000 37% off
Vu Premium 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43US) is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
iFFALCON by TCL 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,990 49% off
iFFALCON by TCL 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61) is available at 49% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus Y Series 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32HA0A00)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 10% off
OnePlus Y Series 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32HA0A00) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (9% off)
Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 75,000 (44% off)
Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 44% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (10% off)
Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50A71F)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; MRP: Rs. 43,990 22% off
Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50A71F) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50UC1A00)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 45,499 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 9% off
OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50UC1A00) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 45,499 onwards during the sale.
Thomson OATHPRO Series 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 37,999 (21% off)
Thomson OATHPRO Series 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
