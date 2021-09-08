Ganesh Utsav Special Offer 2021: Discounts Sony Smart Smart Tvs

Ganesh Utsav Special Offer 2021

If you are looking for Sony smart TVs, then you can take a look at the various offers and discounts you can get on these from Vijay Sales, one of the popular retailers in India right now. Check out the offers below.

Sony A80J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android OLED 55 inch(139 cm) XR55A80J

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,89,990 ; MRP: Rs. 2,49,900 (24% off) (You Save Rs. 59,910)

Sony A80J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android OLED 55 inch(139 cm) XR55A80J is available at 24% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav Sale . You can get this smart tv for Rs. 1,89,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony X90J Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED 55 inch(139 cm) KD55X90J

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,42,490 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,900 (5% off) (You Save Rs. 7,410)

Sony X90J Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED 55 inch(139 cm) KD55X90J is available at 5% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav Sale . You can get this smart tv for Rs. 1,42,490 onwards during the sale.

Sony X90J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android 65 inch(164 cm) XR65X90J

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,89,990 ; MRP: Rs. 2,39,900 (21% off) (You Save Rs. 49,910)

Sony X90J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android 65 inch(164 cm) XR65X90J is available at 21% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav Sale . You can get this smart tv forRs. 1,89,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android OLED 65 inch(164 cm) XR65A80J

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,84,990 ; MRP: Rs. 3,39,900 (16% off) (You Save Rs. 54,910)

Sony Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android OLED 65 inch(164 cm) XR65A80J is available at 16% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav Sale . You can get this smart tv for Rs. 2,84,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 75 inch(189 cm) XR75X90J (2021 Model Edition)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 3,19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 3,79,900 ( 16% off) (You Save Rs. 59,910)

Sony Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 75 inch(189 cm) XR75X90J (2021 Model Edition) is available at 16% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav Sale . You can get this smart tv for Rs. 3,19,990 onwards during the sale.