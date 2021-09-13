iPhone 12 Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart Ahead Of iPhone 13 Launch: Worth Buying? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is all set to launch the next-gen iPhone 13 series. Ahead of the launch, the price of the iPhone 12 has dropped. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 13,000 discount on iPhone 12 and other exciting offers. However, not all models of the iPhone 12 seem to have this discount offer as only iPhone 12 vanilla model has received this price cut deal.

iPhone 12 Price: Discount Offer On Flipkart

The popular e-commerce site is gearing up for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Compared to the previous discount, the iPhone 12 is getting up to Rs. 13,000 discount on Flipkart now. The discount extends to all storage variants, which are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Moreover, buyers might get up to Rs. 15,000 off if you're exchanging an old iPhone for the new one.

Going into the details, the iPhone 12 64GB variant is getting a 16 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 66,999 from Rs. 79,900. The next variant of iPhone 12 128GB has received a 15 percent discount on Flipkart. This model is now available for Rs. 71,999 against its original price tag of Rs. 84,900.

Lastly, the iPhone 12 256GB storage model gets a 13 percent discount. The original price of this iPhone 12 model was Rs. 94,900 and can now be bought for just Rs. 81,999. That's not all. Flipkart is further offering more discounts and price cuts with bank offers. For instance, customers can get 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Plus, buyers using the Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik on their first transaction get a 20 percent discount. Additionally, buyers can save up to a 28 percent discount for business purchases.

iPhone 12 At Discount: Worth It?

Apple is launching the iPhone 13 series with several upgraded features. The upcoming iPhone lineup will draw power from the next-gen, advanced Bionic A15 chipset, manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process. But now, we're getting the iPhone 12 at an attractive discount, which makes one wonder if it's worth buying.

If you're an Apple fan and looking to get an iPhone for the first time, this offer is certainly worth checking out. If you have a slightly older iPhone model, the iPhone 12 could be the perfect upgrade that comes at a whopping discount. But if you're eager to explore what the new iPhone has in store - then it's best to wait for the iPhone 13 models.

