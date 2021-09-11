Just In
This Is The Most Affordable 5G Enabled Apple iPhone In India: Price Might Shock You
Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Several reports suggest that the iPhone 13 series of smartphones could cost a bit more than the iPhone 12 series due to the global chipset shortage and a few more parameters.
If you were planning on grabbing a 5G enabled iPhone by spending the least possible amount, then the iPhone 12 mini is the device to consider. The Apple iPhone 12 mini is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 59,999. If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can get an additional 5 percent cash back, which further brings down the price of the iPhone 12 mini.
The iPhone 12 mini was launched in India for Rs. 69,990, which has now become over Rs. 10,000 cheaper, which makes this a prominent deal to consider. The iPhone 12 mini with 128GB internal storage is available for Rs. 64,999 while the 256GB model is available for Rs. 74,999.
Is iPhone 12 mini Even Worth Buying?
The iPhone 12 mini is nothing but an iPhone 12 with a smaller form factor. Hence, it has a slightly smaller battery and a smaller display. There is a price difference of around Rs. 7,000 between the two models. Hence, if you are planning on grabbing the most affordable 5G iPhone, the iPhone 12 mini is the device to consider.
The iPhone 13 series launch is around the corner, Apple is expected to make an official price cut on the iPhone 12 mini. This should further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 mini. So, it also makes sense to wait for a week, where, it could help you to save a bit more money.
Though the iPhone 12 mini is almost a year old, it still has everything that one might expect from a premium flagship smartphone. From IP68 eating to wireless charging to 5G support, the iPhone 12 mini has everything. The iPhone 12 mini also has an AMOLED display with support for HDR and the camera can also shoot native 4K videos at 60fps.
Apple is known for offering at least four major software updates, the iPhone 12 mini will receive major iOS updates at least for the next four years. This makes the iPhone 12 mini a good pick. However, if you are into content consumption, then the iPhone 12 mini might not be the right device, as it has a slightly smaller display.
