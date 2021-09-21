Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Craziest Offers On Poco X3 Pro, Moto Edge 20 Fusion, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The smartphone market has continuously witnessed new launches nearly every week. New phones like the Poco X3 Pro, Moto Edge 20 Fusion, and more have been grabbing headlines from the start. Now, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is something every phone buyer is eagerly waiting for. Top phones like the Asus ROG 3 and the Samsung Galaxy F62 are available at a huge discount here.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 On Poco X3 Pro

Starting with Poco X3 Pro, this phone has some top-notch specs. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering the Poco X3 Pro starting from Rs. 16,999 against its original price of Rs. 23,999. Buyers can experience the 120Hz display and the prowess of the Snapdragon 860 chipset with this Poco phone.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 On Moto Edge 20 Fusion

That's not all. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is further offering the Moto Edge 20 Fusion at a huge discount. The Moto Edge 20 Fusion packs a 108MP quad-camera setup and a 90Hz AMOLED display. Originally priced Rs. 24,999, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering this for just Rs. 19,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 On Asus ROG 3

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is further offering a massive price cut on the Asus ROG 3. In fact, this might be one of the biggest sales on the Asus ROG 3, which offers a 144Hz display and draws power from the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The phone was originally priced at Rs. 55,999. Now, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering this gaming phone for just Rs. 34,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 On Samsung Galaxy F62

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is further offering some crazy deals on the Samsung Galaxy F62. The Samsung Galaxy F62 packs a flagship processor and includes a massive 7,000 mAh battery. The phone was originally priced at Rs. 29,999. But the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is now cutting down the price drastically but is yet to reveal the discount deal.

