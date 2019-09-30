Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Black Shark 2 Available At Rs. 29,999, Rookie Kit At Just Rs. 2 News oi-Rohit Arora

The month of September has gone by in rush but has given a good reason to start the festival shopping, especially if you are a tech enthusiast. The leading e-commerce platforms in India have started their yearly shopping festivals and are offering some exciting discounts and offers on technology products.

One-of-the best deal that we have come across today is running on the gaming smartphone- Black Shark 2. The 6 GB - Shadow Black variant of the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is available for Rs. 29,999. The discounted price comes after a Rs. 10,000 flat offer on the gaming handset. The flagship variant of the Black Shark 2 that offers 12 GB of RAM and comes in Frozen Silver color is available for Rs. 39,999.

The deals do not end here. Black Shark's Rookie Kit Gamepad which usually costs Rs. 2,999, will also be available to all existing and future Black Shark buyers for a token amount of just Rs. 2. The deal price will reflect in 'My Rewards' section on your Flipkart mobile application. Moreover, Axis bank credit and debit card users and ICICI bank credit cardholders are also eligible for an additional 10% instant discount.

Black Shark 2 Specifications And Features

Starting from the design to display to hardware, every component of the Black Shark 2 screams gaming. The smartphone is one-of-the best gaming device available in the Indian market. Black Shark 2 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. With a 240Hz touch report rate, and a 43.5ms response time, it is one-of-the most responsive AMOLED screen on a smartphone.

Black Shark 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and features a variety of game-centric features. The smartphone comes equipped with a Ludicrous Mode, Gaming AI, Direct Touch Liquid Cooling System 3.0 and the lowest latency touch in the market. The smartphone comes with a dedicated gaming space which is known as Shark Space.

I have been using the Black Shark 2 for quite some time. It can very well handle long gaming sessions without any performance slowdowns. The handset features a multi-layer liquid system. The outer most layer of the thermal management system is made of graphite for conductivity. Graphite layer allows heat to dissipate evenly to maintain an optimum temperature while you push the phone to its boundaries.

As far as battery and cameras are concerned, the Black Shark 2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery cell and sports a dual-lens AI rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor and 12MP 2x telephoto sensor along with an LED flash.

If you are looking for an affordable full-fledged gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2 is worth checking out. Pair it up with the Rookie gamepad kit and the device can deliver a console-level gaming experience.

Best Mobiles in India