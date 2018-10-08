Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Grab up to Rs 1,000 off on Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus

It is only a matter of two days for the Flipkart's Big Billion Days to kick start. All the brands have geared up for the massive festive season sale on the e-commerce platform. As a part of the sale, the consumers will be offered a wide range of products at a discounted price and will also get cashback and other exciting offers across all categories. We already know about the discounts and other offers which the users can avail on the Honor and Asus devices. Now, it's the Nokia devices that will be up for grabs at a discounted price.

Both the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus had been launched recently by HMD Global and are based on Android One platform. Both the smartphones offer some of the latest trending features such as a taller display with a notch and a glass back design. As for the pricing, the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with an original price tag of Rs 10,999, whereas, the Nokia 6.1 Plus carries an original price tag of Rs 15,999. However, as mentioned earlier, both the smartphones will be up for grabs at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

As a part of the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, both the Nokia devices will be offered at a discount of up to Rs 1,000. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is receiving a price cut of Rs 500, which means the smartphone will be available for Rs 10,499 following the discount. The Nokia 6.1 Plus, on the other hand, is receiving a price cut of flat Rs 1,000, which means that the smartphone will be available for Rs 14,999 as compared to its original price tag of Rs 15,999.

In addition to the aforementioned discounts, you can also avail an additional discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Band credit or debit card. There are also some exchange offers and mobile protection plans starting at just Rs 99.

To recall, the Nokia 5.1 Plus packs a taller 5.8 inches HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone sports s dual-rear camera setup which comprises a 13Mp primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens. Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus packs a similar 5.8-inch display which has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone offers a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The smartphone is backed by a Snapdragon 636 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.