Flipkart Big Freedom sale: Exciting offers on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone 5Z

Flipkart's 'Big Freedom Sale' has kicked off starting today marking the celebration of India's 72nd Independence Day. During the three day sale which will end on 12th August, Flipkart will be offering a wide range of products at a discounted price across a wide range of categories on its platform. The users can avail various products such as smartphones, laptops, TVs and even home appliances at a discounted price.

Along with the discounts, there are other offers that Flipkart will offer during the sale. Like the customers making a purchase using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards will get an additional 10 percent instant cash backs. However, there is a catch, the minimum transaction that needs to be made with the credit card should be Rs 5000. Also, buyers can download the Flipkart app to receive benefits of up to Rs 6,000.

As a part of the sale, users can get the latest smartphones from Asus which are the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and the Zenfone 5Z at a discounted price. The Asus Zenfone 5Z is the company's flagship device, whereas the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is flagship device from Asus.

During the sale, both the variants of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 which are the 3GB+32GB variant and the 4GB+64GB variant will be available at a discount of Rs 500. In addition to this, the Citibank credit card users will be eligible for an extra cashback of up to 10 percent. The device is originally priced at Rs 10,999 and after the discount, it will be available for Rs 10,499.

The Asus Zenfone 5Z, on the other hand, is not getting any straight price cut; rather the users will get an extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange. In addition to this, the users will also get Rs 2000 off on the purchase made from select bank cards.

To recall, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was introduced for the Indian masses back in April this year. The device packs some powerful set of features at an affordable price range. The smartphone features a huge 5.99 inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor which is coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes in three different RAM variants which are 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB with 32/64GB onboard storage.