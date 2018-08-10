Flipkart Independence Day sale: Offers on Mid-Range Phones Galaxy on8, Mi A1, Moto G6 and more

Handsets and various other electronic gadgets have been witnessing a sharp rise on their sales. It is much to the demand of the users that manufacturers have been coming with more and more devices. Even after the launch of these smartphones, some consumers fail to purchase them due to higher price options. They purchase these mid-range phones by depending on various schemes launched by several E-commerce sites.

Among many E-commerce sites, Flipkart has recently come up with a profitable scheme as "Flipkart Independence Day Sale", which starts from today to 12th August. Based on this scheme, Flipkart gives a flat 10% cash back on credit cards, great exchange offers and no cost EMI option.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Freedom Sale offers (10 to 12th August): Xiaomi Redmi note5 Pro, Google Pixel 2, Zenfone 5Z

It is also important to see that this platform has many great bids on some mid-range phones. Like, it has Hero Offer of the sale- which allows users to purchase the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 at a revised price point of Rs. 10,499, giving them a discount of Rs. 500.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Freedom Sale: Buy these premium smartphones at lesser price

It also lets the users to purchase the Honor 9 Lite at a new price option of Rs. 10,999, providing extra up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange. The site also provides some of the newly launched mid-range devices and 4.2+ rated mobiles, at their best bids. For shopping electronic and other products, you can use company's Flipkart app Free shipping & COD.

Samsung Galaxy on8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A1 Offer: Bank Offer10% Cashback* on Citi Credit CardsT&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto G6 Offers: Bank Offer10% Cashback* on Citi Credit CardsT&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Moto G6

Key Specs 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 15% off on VIVO V9 Youth Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 13% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Buy This offer on Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 12% off on Samsung Galaxy on6 Buy This offer on Galaxy on6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 17% off on Oppo A83 2018 Buy This offer on Oppo A83 2018

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery 4% off on Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1 Buy This offer on Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Motorola Moto G6 Play Offers: No cost EMI from ₹2,000/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Get upto ₹11000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange

Bank Offer10% Cashback* on Citi Credit CardsT&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C

Extra Rs.3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging 10% off on Oppo F5 Buy This offer on Oppo F5

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery