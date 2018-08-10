Flipkart Independence Day sale: Offers on Mid-Range Phones Galaxy on8, Mi A1, Moto G6 and more

Related Articles
Handsets and various other electronic gadgets have been witnessing a sharp rise on their sales. It is much to the demand of the users that manufacturers have been coming with more and more devices. Even after the launch of these smartphones, some consumers fail to purchase them due to higher price options. They purchase these mid-range phones by depending on various schemes launched by several E-commerce sites.
Among many E-commerce sites, Flipkart has recently come up with a profitable scheme as "Flipkart Independence Day Sale", which starts from today to 12th August. Based on this scheme, Flipkart gives a flat 10% cash back on credit cards, great exchange offers and no cost EMI option.
It is also important to see that this platform has many great bids on some mid-range phones. Like, it has Hero Offer of the sale- which allows users to purchase the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 at a revised price point of Rs. 10,499, giving them a discount of Rs. 500.
It also lets the users to purchase the Honor 9 Lite at a new price option of Rs. 10,999, providing extra up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange. The site also provides some of the newly launched mid-range devices and 4.2+ rated mobiles, at their best bids. For shopping electronic and other products, you can use company's Flipkart app Free shipping & COD.
Samsung Galaxy on8
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
Offer:
- Bank Offer10% Cashback* on Citi Credit CardsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G6
Offers:
- Bank Offer10% Cashback* on Citi Credit CardsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- P2i water-repellent nano coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
15% off on VIVO V9 Youth
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy J6
Buy This offer on Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy on6
Buy This offer on Galaxy on6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
17% off on Oppo A83 2018
Buy This offer on Oppo A83 2018
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
4% off on Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1
Buy This offer on Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Offers:
- No cost EMI from ₹2,000/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto ₹11000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Bank Offer10% Cashback* on Citi Credit CardsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C
- Extra Rs.3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
10% off on Oppo F5
Buy This offer on Oppo F5
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery