Amazon Freedom Sale: Buy these premium smartphones at lesser price

With the onset of a gloried scheme called "Amazon Freedom Sale", the giant E-commerce- Amazon has raised up its curtain. Under this sale, Amazon bids certain deals and discounts on products across various categories.
During the sale, Amazon offers up to 40 percent discount on mobiles and accessories. Other profitable deals include: Exchange offers, Cashback offers, Instant cash back, 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, total damage protection and No cost EMI.
To make you aware, the sales of premium smartphones and other electronic equipment starts today and will end up on 12th August.
The scheme comes as a better option for users, who consider premium phones as their top priority. They can visit Amazon's platform to explore these devices, and subsequently purchase them at fairer discounted price options.
For more details, users can check the list below that comprises some of the best premium mobiles. Like, Apple iPhone X(Space Grey, 64GB)- priced at Rs. 87,900 which provides a flat discount of Rs. 7,100, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus(Coral Blue, 6/128GB variant)- valued at Rs. 65,900 that saves important Rs. 8,100 and Google Pixel 2 XL(Black, 128GB) - which costs Rs. 71,000 gives a lucrative concession of Rs. 11,000. Likewise, there are more products that the consumers can avail of great deals.
5% off on Apple iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- iOS v11.1.1 operating system
- 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2716mAH lithium-ion battery
10% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3500 MAh Battery
13% off on Google Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust Resistant (IP67)
- Stereo front-firing speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
14% off on Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture)
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
9% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Midnight Black)
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
6% off on Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
10% off on Apple iPhone 8
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
10% off on BlackBerry KEY2
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor in space bar, Speed Key
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
5% off on Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging