Amazon Freedom Sale: Buy these premium smartphones at lesser price

With the onset of a gloried scheme called "Amazon Freedom Sale", the giant E-commerce- Amazon has raised up its curtain. Under this sale, Amazon bids certain deals and discounts on products across various categories.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Independence Day offers (Aug 9th-12th): Oneplus 6, Moto G6, Galaxy Note 8, Vivo X21 and more

During the sale, Amazon offers up to 40 percent discount on mobiles and accessories. Other profitable deals include: Exchange offers, Cashback offers, Instant cash back, 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, total damage protection and No cost EMI.

To make you aware, the sales of premium smartphones and other electronic equipment starts today and will end up on 12th August.

The scheme comes as a better option for users, who consider premium phones as their top priority. They can visit Amazon's platform to explore these devices, and subsequently purchase them at fairer discounted price options.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Freedom Sale on Samsung smartphones (9th to 12th August)

For more details, users can check the list below that comprises some of the best premium mobiles. Like, Apple iPhone X(Space Grey, 64GB)- priced at Rs. 87,900 which provides a flat discount of Rs. 7,100, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus(Coral Blue, 6/128GB variant)- valued at Rs. 65,900 that saves important Rs. 8,100 and Google Pixel 2 XL(Black, 128GB) - which costs Rs. 71,000 gives a lucrative concession of Rs. 11,000. Likewise, there are more products that the consumers can avail of great deals.

5% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

iOS v11.1.1 operating system

1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

3GB RAM

64GB internal memory and single SIM

2716mAH lithium-ion battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 MAh Battery 13% off on Google Pixel 2 XL Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Water and dust Resistant (IP67)

Stereo front-firing speakers

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging 14% off on Huawei P20 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture)

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 9% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Midnight Black) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 6% off on Vivo NEX Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging 10% off on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant 10% off on BlackBerry KEY2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar, Speed Key

4G VoLTE

3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 5% off on Vivo X21 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging