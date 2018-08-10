ENGLISH

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: Get Pixel 2 with exciting offers and discounts

Now grab the Google Pixel 2 with heavy discount and cashback offers under Flipkart Big Freedom Sale. All you need to know.

    Are you looking to buy a new Google Pixel 2? If yes then this is the best time make your purchase. As we all know e-commerce giant Flipkart is celebrating freedom day by offering special discounts and offers as a part of Big Freedom Sale. The sale will last for 72 hours between August 10 today, till August 12. There are many offers which the company haven't been disclosed yet.

    Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: Get Pixel 2 with exciting offers

    The sale actually starts from last night with a rush hour between 12 am to 2 am on August 10. But don't worry there are hourly deals which will offer you some best price during the sale.

    The e-commerce giant is offering some heavy discounts on smartphones from brands like Honor, Xiaomi, Asus, Google, Samsung, Motorola and Vivo. There's a mention of 'extra special exchange offers' on iPhones, but Flipkart hasn't revealed more details about it.

    Discount on Google Pixel 2

    If you are planning to buy a Google Pixel 2 then this is the best time as the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 11,001 on the smartphone. Along with the hefty price cut, you will also receive a guaranteed buyback value of up to Rs 31,000 for the 64GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 2. However, do note that the buyback value is applicable for 6-8 months the net cost of its ownership will come down to Rs 10,999.

    The smartphone is now available at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. You can also buy the Google Pixel 2 on No-Cost EMI which starts at Rs 8,334 per month. In addition, you can also get an exchange value of up to Rs 15,950. Buyer holding HDFC bank debit and credit card will receive a cashback of Rs 8,000.

    Google Pixel 2 specification

    The Google Pixel 2 comes with a 5-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and 16:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection from scratches. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage.

    On the optical front, the handset is equipped with a 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Auto-focus, and OIS as well as EIS technologies. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with a f/2.4 aperture.

    Pixel 2 is fueled by a 2700mAh non-removable battery and it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

    Story first published: Friday, August 10, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
