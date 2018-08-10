Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro goes on sale, Redmi 5A up for pre-order

Redmi Note 5 Pro goes on sale in India today, and you can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart and Mi.com. As we know Friday is a weekly flash sales day for Xiaomi, which also hold the sale of its Mi TV4 and Mi TV4A. Flipkart is conducting the Big Freedom Sale and it made all the three available to buy without any flash sales.

The famous Redmi Note 5A will also be made available for pre-order on Mi.com at 12 pm. As a part of Independence Day Sale, Xiaomi put the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A available on Mi.com, but Flipkart is yet to made it available.

Redmi Mi Note 5 Pro offers

Flipkart is offering the Mi Note 5 Pro with an exchange value of up to Rs 14000. But you can't avail the maximum discount on all the exchange, in our case we have tried putting OnePlus 5T and we got Rs 14000 exchange value. There is also a 10 percent cashback on all credit cards.

Axis bank buzz credit card holders will receive an extra 5 percent discount on the purchase. If you are planning to buy the smartphone on EMI then let us tell you that the phone comes with No-Cost EMI which starts from Rs 2,500 per month.

Redmi 5A pre-order, price and offers

As mention above the Redmi 5A will go for pre-orders on Mi.com which will kick-start from 12 pm. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,999.

The smartphone will be available in Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. Moreover, the company is offering a Rs 2,200 cashback with Jio Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans, apart from a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.

The idea of pre-orders will reduce the hassle of the flash sale. Now customers need to make the full payment at the time of ordering the phone and company will assure a delivery within 5 business days.