Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 12 Mini Price Slashed By Almost Rs. 10,000

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ends today, August 9. The sale has offered jaw-dropping deals on flagships and mid-range smartphones. Another such unbelievable deal is on the iPhone 12 Mini, which Flipkart is offering for as low as Rs. 58,999. This might be one of the best deals on the small-sized iPhone.

Get iPhone 12 Mini Price In India

The iPhone 12 Mini is now offered at Rs. 9,901 discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This brings down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 59,999. Additionally, Flipkart is offering extra discounts when purchased with partner banks. This effectively cuts down the price to just Rs. 58,999.

Here, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, with up to Rs. 1,000 discount. The iPhone 12 Mini discount can be availed with an EMI option as well, where you can get it for Rs. 2,051 per month for 26 months. But this isn't a no-cost EMI option, which means you'll have to pay the interest as well.

There's more. The iPhone 12 Mini price in India can be further reduced with exchange offers. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has an additional offer on exchange. You could exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 15,000 off as well. Of course, the old smartphone has to be in working condition.

iPhone 12 Mini At Discount: Should You Buy?

The iPhone 12 Mini is unique for its small form factor that packs several powerful features under the hood. The powerful A15 Bionic chipset, immersive display, and petite size are something to consider. The smartphone flaunts a 5.4-inch Retina XDR display with support for Dolby Vision, making it the most compact iPhone.

Of course, you'll need to like using a small-sized phone in the first place! If yes, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is surely a sweet deal. Moreover, the next-gen iPhone 13 series is right around the corner, allegedly bringing in the last of the Mini smartphones, which would further drop the price of the iPhone 12 Mini.

