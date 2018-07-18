Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Now grab Vivo V9 for as low as Rs 7,750

Are you looking to buy a Vivo V9? If yes then this will be a good time to purchase the smartphone. As Flipkart is offering a series of discounts and offers on Vivo V9. These deals will make your purchase more affordable. Here' show you can avail the discount.

How to avail Vivo V9 offers

Flipkart is offering the Vivo V9 for No Cost EMIs starting from Rs 875 per month with only 25 percent Down Payment. Additionally, the buyer can also get up to Rs 15,850 off on exchange and Rs 3000 off over regular exchange.

The No Cost EMI option is also available for some selected HDFC debit card users, and it also offers some instant cash back. Buyer will also get Rs 3000 off on Vivo V9 purchase, which is inclusive of the discount.

Buyers with SBI Credit card will also obtain 10 percent instant discount on their purchase, and an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. With all these discounts buyers can purchase the Vivo V9 for as low as Rs 7,750. All thanks to Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale.

Currently, the Vivo V9 price in India is Rs 19,940, but with the Flipkart, Big Shopping Day Sale offers the buyer can purchase the smartphone at a very low price.

Vivo V9 Specification

The Vivo V9 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with a notch on top of the display for the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with dual camera setup placed vertically on the rear panel with 16Mp + 5MP camera sensors, along with an LED flash. The rear camera comes with AI technology to render good quality pictures and video. On the front, the phone houses a 24MP camera sensor with AR stickers and portrait mode.

On the connectivity part, the Vivo V9 offers 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG support and 3.5mm audio jack. The device also comes with a Face Unlock feature and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V9 is fueled by a 3260mAh non-removal battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with the company's Funtouch OS 4.0.

