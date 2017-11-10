Flipkart Billion Capture+ with stock Android announced; price starts from Rs. 10,999

Earlier today, we saw that Flipkart's Billion brand will soon unveil its first smartphone - the Billion Capture+ as a dedicated page for the device was spotted on Flipkart's website.

Now, the company has announced the Billion Capture+ in the Indian market starting from Rs. 10,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting from November 15 and will be available in two color variants - Desert Gold and Mystic Black. Notably, Flipkart announced the Billion self-brand in July this year to focus on the needs of the Indian consumers. Also, the devices on the brand will be 'Made in India', revealed the company.

The Billion Capture+ comes with many highlights and let's take a look at these from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Dual rear camera setup is a major highlight One of the key highlights of the Flipkart's Billion Capture+ smartphone is the presence of the dual rear cameras. The device has two 13MP sensors at its rear accompanied with dual LED flash. One is an RGB sensor and the other is a monochrome sensor. These two sensors are capable of clicking bokeh shots and offering depth of field effect to the shots. There is portrait mode that gives you the ability to blur the background and highlight the subject. Fast charging support This smartphone from Flipkart's self-brand gets the power from a 3500mAh battery, which is touted to render up to two days of battery life to the device. The smartphone features a USB Type-C port that supports quick charging. As claimed by Flipkart, this smartphone can get up to 7 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of plugging in the charger. Stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat The Billion Capture+ smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS out of the box. Given that it is based on stock Android, the device will be free from unnecessary bloatware and it is assured that the smartphone will receive the Android Oreo update. Also, the Billion Capture+ comes with unlimited cloud storage space but this information is yet to be confirmed though it is being teased on the website. Other key specs The Billion Capture+ smartphone flaunts a metallic body with rounded corners. There is a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D Dragontrail glass. At its heart, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. Both the variants support expandable storage up to 128GB using a microSD card. Otherwise, this smartphone comes with the usual features such as a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Pricing and offers As mentioned above, the Flipkart Billion Capture+ is available in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage price at Rs. 10,999 and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs. 12,999. Flipkart will offer no cost EMI on purchasing this smartphone using major credit cards and several discounts on using specific debit and credit cards for the purchase. Also, the company assures that there will be a good after sales service network with 130 service centers spread across 125 cities pan India.