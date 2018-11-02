Flipkart Diwali sale offers on Motorola One Power

Motorola had launched its mid-budget smartphone Motorola One Power back in September this year. The smartphone packs some decent specs and features and is one of the best performing smartphones at its price range. The Motorola One Power is the company's first smartphone to feature a display with a notch. The smartphone is available in a single 4GB Ram and 64G variant and comes with an original price tag of Rs 15,999. The other highlight feature of the Motorola One Power is that the smartphone is a part of Android One programme, this means that it will be first in line to receive the security patches and Android updates.

The festive season is on in India and to mark its celebrations the e-commerce platforms have started offering discounts and offers on a wide range of products across all categories. Flipkart is also offering some discount offers on the Motorola One Power smartphone. As mentioned earlier the device comes with an original price tag of Rs 15,999 and as a part of the sale, you can grab 10 percent of instant discount on Mastercard while making a first online payment. This will bring the price of the smartphone down to Rs 14,400. You can further grab an additional 5 percent on the purchase made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Motorola One Power specs and features:

The Motorola One Power packs a 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes under the Android One program which means that the device will receive timely Android updates and security patches.

In terms of optics, the Motorola One Power sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16Mp primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with f/2.0 aperture. To capture selfies and to make video calls the smartphone uses a 12MP front camera. The smartphone packs a humongous 5,000mAh battery which gives a longer battery backup even with moderate usage.