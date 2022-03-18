Flipkart Wants You To Pay Extra Rs. 49 For Smartphones As Packaging Charge News oi-Vivek

Planning to buy a new smartphone on Flipkart? Then, get ready to pay extra Rs. 49, which is a new "packaging charge" levied by the company. The company has already started charging extra Rs. 49 on most smartphones available on Flipkart, and the company does have an explanation regarding the same.

According to Flipkart, the company is charging extra Rs. 49, which will be used to add additional external tamper-proof packaging, which is said to reduce any kind of damage that might happen when the device will be in transit. For this exact reason, users now have to pay an additional fee on top of the smartphone's retail price.

This Rises Multiple Questions

Although it looks like a good move, considering it will reduce the chance of damage during transit, it raises multiple questions on the packaging used by the company to date. Was it not good enough, and did Flipkart lose money due to the damaged smartphone during transit? We currently do not have any answers to these questions.

Given the fact that Flipkart has multiple exclusive smartphones, the users should have to pay this additional amount to get their favorite smartphone. Do note that, the company is still offering free delivery and only burdening the users with packing chargers. Considering this trend, Flipkart might soon start charging delivery fees to smartphones in the coming days.

Can We Do Something About It?

No, as of now, there is no way that one can get a smartphone from Flipkart without paying the packing charges, at least on the pin codes that I checked. Given it is just Rs. 49, someone who is buying a smartphone worth at least Rs. 10,000 will not be bothered by this extra charge for sure.

Although e-commerce platforms like Flipkart offer much better deals, they will start charging more to increase profit. If you are planning to buy a smartphone and if it is only available on Flipkart, then there is nothing that one can do about this other than pay the extra premium. Flipkart's move of additional packing charges for smartphones might even encourage Amazon to do something similar in the coming days.

We understand your concern here. Please note, in addition to the brand's sealed packaging, mobile phones will have an external tamper proof packaging to reduce any kind of damage during the transit. (1/3) — FlipkartSupport (@flipkartsupport) March 18, 2022

