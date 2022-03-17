Just In
- 57 min ago Dizo Watch 2 Sports Review: Most Feature-Packed Wearable Under Rs. 2,500
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone Holi Deal: Get iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 At Whopping Discount
- 1 hr ago Asus 8Z Review: Buy It If You're Done Using Big Phones
- 2 hrs ago How To Change YouTube Channel Name On Mobile, Desktop: Simple Steps For Budding YouTube Stars
Don't Miss
- Education GATE Result 2022 Declared At gate.iitkgp.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecard
- News IGNOU UG, PG programmes: Last date extended
- Movies Puneeth Rajkumar's Aunt Doesn't Know About Appu's Demise; A Family Member Shares How They Have Been Managing
- Finance Things You Should Know About FDs To Make Right Investment Decision And Also Save Tax
- Automobiles Honda Africa Twin Launched At Rs 16.01 Lakh - Ready For The Ultimate Adventure
- Lifestyle Tea Rinse For Hair: Is It Good For Hair Breakage?
- Sports ICC Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa edge out New Zealand by 2 wickets in thriller
- Travel Best Holi Destinations In India
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts Offers On Realme Smartphones
Realme has emerged as one of the top brands in India, releasing a sleuth of new smartphones in India. Realme also brought in a new technology of 150W fast charging support, making the next-gen flagships from the brand the fastest to charge in the world. If you're looking for any new Realme smartphone, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is the best place to head to. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering huge discounts on Realme smartphones.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Realme C21Y with a 4 percent discount, costing just Rs. 10,499. One can also get the Realme C25Y 4GB RAM variant with a 15 percent discount, costing just Rs. 10,999.
If you're looking for something in the flagship segment, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has some options too. The Realme GT 5G, originally priced Rs. 40,999, is getting a 7 percent discount. This effectively brings down the price to Rs. 37,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
The sale is also offering a discounted deal on mid-range smartphones. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme 8s 5G for Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 19,999, respectively, making it an attractive deal for buyers.
Realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 : MRP: Rs. 10,999 (4% off)
Realme C21Y is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 : MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)
Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 : MRP: Rs. 16,999 (8% off)
Realme Narzo 30 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 : MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)
Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 5G (Dashing Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 : MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)
Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
49,000
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675