Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts Offers On Realme Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Realme has emerged as one of the top brands in India, releasing a sleuth of new smartphones in India. Realme also brought in a new technology of 150W fast charging support, making the next-gen flagships from the brand the fastest to charge in the world. If you're looking for any new Realme smartphone, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is the best place to head to. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering huge discounts on Realme smartphones.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Realme C21Y with a 4 percent discount, costing just Rs. 10,499. One can also get the Realme C25Y 4GB RAM variant with a 15 percent discount, costing just Rs. 10,999.

If you're looking for something in the flagship segment, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has some options too. The Realme GT 5G, originally priced Rs. 40,999, is getting a 7 percent discount. This effectively brings down the price to Rs. 37,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

The sale is also offering a discounted deal on mid-range smartphones. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme 8s 5G for Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 19,999, respectively, making it an attractive deal for buyers.

Realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 : MRP: Rs. 10,999 (4% off) Realme C21Y is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale. Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 : MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off) Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale. Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 : MRP: Rs. 16,999 (8% off) Realme Narzo 30 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale. Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 : MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off) Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale. Realme GT 5G (Dashing Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 : MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off) Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

