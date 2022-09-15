Flipkart Sale to Offer iPhone 11 Under Rs. 30,000; Is It Worth Buying in 2022? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Flipkart is hosting the much-awaited Big Billion Days sale 2022 from September 23 to September 30. During this week-long sale, the online retailer will provide enticing deals, offers, and discounts on a slew of smartphones and other products. This sale could be the best time to purchase iPhones as it offers alluring deals on older iPhone models such as iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

While the sale will kickstart next week, Flipkart has teased the offers on iPhones. We already saw that the iPhone 13 will be available for Rs. 49,990 during this sale and there will be an exchange discount as well, which will take the effective price of the device lower. In addition, the iPhone 11 deal could also be interesting for many users.

Buy iPhone 11 Under Rs. 30,000 on Flipkart

The iPhone 11, which was launched in 2019 will be available for under Rs. 30,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The exact price remains unknown for now but it could be priced at Rs. 29,990 or lesser. In addition, there will be bank discounts and exchange offers that will take its cost further down. Prior to the sale, the iPhone 11 is listed for Rs. 43,990 onwards on Flipkart.

Should You Buy iPhone 11 in 2022?

At the time of its launch, the iPhone 11 was one of the best smartphones. Given that we are in 2022 and the smartphone world is constantly evolving, new phones are being launched from time to time. As newer models are always on the horizon, there is little time to look back at older generation models. While the iPhone 14 is releasing soon, should you think about buying the iPhone 11? If you are wondering about this, then there are many reasons why old phones are worth buying.

If you want an iPhone and have a limited budget, then buying the iPhone 11 under Rs. 30,000 is enticing. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip that continues to be a performance champ, a dual 12MP camera setup with Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and more, support for 4K video recording at 60fps and more. Also, the consistent iOS updates roll out new features to this smartphone. However, the catch is that it is a 4G smartphone and you might have to think before investing in it while India is on the verge of entering the 5G era.

