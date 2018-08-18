Flipkart Mobile recharge buyers can win Asus Zenfone 5Z for just Re. 1

Flipkart had first introduced the mobile recharges feature on its platform earlier this year. The company had introduced prepaid plans recharges for a number of Indian Telecom companies such as Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and others.

The mobile recharge feature on Flipkart is backed by PhonePe. The mobile recharging platform is currently visible only for the Android app. When a user tries to open the link on an iPhone it takes them to the web version. But, iPhone users still don't have the ability to purchase the mobile recharges as of now.

Currently, the users who are using an Android device can purchase recharges for Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Idea Cellular. Interestingly, Flipkart is also going to give Asus Zenfone 5Z every week to one lucky customer who purchases a mobile recharge using the Flipkart app. Yes, you read that right, lucky customers can win an Asus Zenfone 5Z upon recharging their mobile from Flipkart.

Flipkart will select five lucky customers who can get the Asus Zenfone 5Z for Re 1. The contest will end on August 28. Flipkart has planned out a proper strategy to run the contest. The winner from the contest will be selected on a weekly basis, for example, a user who makes the 15,000th recharge transaction on Flipkart for that week will win the Zenfone 5Z. In case a user wins the Zenfone 5Z he/she will not be notified by the company, rather, their name will be displayed on the Recharge section. It is being reported that two winners have already been announced indicating that the users still have the chance to get their hands on Zenfone 5Z for just Re 1.

In addition to this, Flipkart Plus users will also be able to earn Plus coins while purchasing recharge coupons from the platform. Users will also be able to avail Rs 75 cashback on their PhonePe account on prepaid mobile recharge for the first time. The customers who are repeating the recharges can get a cashback of Rs 20.

So, if you want to get your hands on the Asus Zenfone 5Z just for Re 1, then visit Flipkart and recharge your prepaid mobile. If you are the lucky 15000th customer making the recharge you can get the device for Re 1.

To recall, the Asus Zenfone 5Z features a bigger 6.2 FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display which has a screen resolution of 2246 x 108 pixels. The notched display comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for screen protection. The display also has a Glove Touch support.

Under the hood, the Asus Zenfone 5Z is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM variants with 64GB/128GB/256GB of onboard storage space. The storage is further expandable up to 2TB using the hybrid dual SIM slot.