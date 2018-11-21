Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale 2018: Grab Realme C1 for just Rs 6,999

Realme launched its entry-level budget smartphone in India a few weeks back. Recently the company has announced a price hike for the smartphone. But, despite the price hike, the phone is in good demand. The smartphone is now up for sale on Flipkart under Mobiles Bonanza sale. The sale kick-started on November 19 and will end on November 22. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering Realme C1 with some attractive discounts and deals.

Realme C1 price, offers and deals

The Realme C1 was launched with a price tag of Rs 6,999 in India. Later the smartphone price was hiked by the company and it went to Rs 7,999. The smartphone is up for grabs in black and blue colour options. Currently, the Realme C1 is offered for Rs 6,999 under Flipkart Bonanza sale.

But, there is a catch for availing the smartphone at Rs 6,999 buyers need to exchange any old smartphone to get an exchange value of Rs 1,000. Flipkart is also offering a mobile protection offer under which buyers will get an entire mobile protection of worth Rs 399 for just Rs 99.

Reliance Jio customers are subjected to receive benefits of worth Rs 4,450 with up to 1.1TB of 4G data on prepaid recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299. You can also avail the smartphone with an extra 5 per cent discount with Axis bank Buzz credit card.

Realme C1 specifications

Just to recall the smartphone sports a 6.2-inch FullView display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The screen carries 18:9 aspect ratio along with not on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU.

The Realme C1 is backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the optical front, the Realme C1 features a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel and a secondary 2-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.