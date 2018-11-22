Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Grab Nokia 6.1 Plus for just Rs 1,149

Today is the last day of Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale and if you are planning to buy a smartphone then this the last option to grab one. Nokia 6.1 Plus is one of the most popular smartphones from HMD Global. The smartphone is up for grab under the sale with some exciting offers and deals. The e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone for Rs 1,667 per month with no cost EMI.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Flipkart sale offers

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is listed on Flipkart for Rs 14,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000 under the Mobiles Bonanza sale. The smartphone was launch in India with a price tag of Rs 15,999.

Buyers can also opt for the No Cost EMI option via HDFC Bank credit or debit cars. The EMI option starts from Rs 1,667 only for three, six and nine months. You can also grab the Nokia 6.1 Plus with exchange offer which will bring down the price of the device as low as Rs 1,149 with maximum exchange value.

Airtel is also providing cashback offer of up to Rs 1800 where the customer can avail 240GB of free 4G data.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specs

Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 Soc coupled with Adreno 509. The phone is backed by a 4GB and 6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage. This storage can be expanded up to another 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16 MP + 5 MP camera sensors with an LED flash. At the front, the Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 16 MP selfie camera, with f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. It is fuelled by a 3500mah non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.1(Oreo), out of the box.