Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Realme Narzo 30 New Variant Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Realme launched the Narzo 30 smartphone in India alongside its 5G variant. This smartphone joins others in the lineup including the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. At the time of its launch in the country, the Realme Narzo 30 came in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

Realme Nazro 30 New Variant Launched

Now, Realme has brought a third variant of the Narzo 30 smartphone to India. The talk is about the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of the smartphone in question. This mid-variant of the device is priced at Rs. 13,499. Notably, it sits between the other storage configurations as the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 12,499 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 14,499.

This new Realme Narzo 30 variant is up for grabs in the country from today, August 5, 2021. It goes on sale as a part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Interested buyers can purchase this smartphone from the official Realme website or other retailers across the country as well. Notably, it comes in two colors - Racing Silver and Racing Blue.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications

To detail its specifications, the new variant of the Realme Narzo 30 has similar specifications as the other two storage options. To recap, it flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset along with multiple storage configurations we saw above. Running Android 11 topped with Realme UI 2.0, this smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge technology.

For imaging, the smartphone uses a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP secondary monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At its front, the Realme smartphone houses a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor. Other goodies of the device include Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, WiFi, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Best Mobiles in India