Flipkart Super Value Week debuts on April 23: Discounts and offers you can avail News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu You can avail the complete mobile protection plan for as low as Rs. 99 during the Flipkart sale next week.

Flipkart will be hosting the Super Value Week sale in India from April 23 to April 29. During this sale, users can get many attractive benefits such as the complete mobile protection plan for just Rs. 99 and additional exchange discount as well on buying new smartphones.

During the week-long sale, the complete mobile protection plan from Flipkart will cover water damage, hardware or software defects, screen damage, brand authorized repairs and convenient pick up and drop. These services will be available for as low as Rs. 99. And, the device will be repaired within a period of 10 days, guarantees the company.

Flipkart complete mobile protection service

As mentioned above, the complete mobile protection plan covers all possible scenarios and offers convenient pick up and drop facilities for the first service. Though it is said that this service will be available for Rs. 99, there is no word regarding the duration of the same. We can expect more details to be announced as the sale debuts.

Exchange discounts

In addition to the complete mobile protection plan, users can avail additional exchange value on exchanging their old smartphones for new ones during the Super Value Week sale. The exchange value is set of the companies and there will be little more discount than this preset value. The exchange discount for select smartphones are already listed by Flipkart. But it remains to be seen which phones will get the additional exchange discount. Maybe, we can expect Flipkart to provide more clarity regarding the same in the coming days.

Besides these offers, we can also expect no cost EMI payment options and partner offers on purchases during the upcoming Flipkart Super Value Week sale that will debut next week. And, besides smartphones, there could be discounts on other products such as accessories.