ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Flipkart Super Value Week debuts on April 23: Discounts and offers you can avail

    You can avail the complete mobile protection plan for as low as Rs. 99 during the Flipkart sale next week.

    By
    |

    Flipkart will be hosting the Super Value Week sale in India from April 23 to April 29. During this sale, users can get many attractive benefits such as the complete mobile protection plan for just Rs. 99 and additional exchange discount as well on buying new smartphones.

    Flipkart Super Value Week debuts on April 23: Discounts and offers

     

    During the week-long sale, the complete mobile protection plan from Flipkart will cover water damage, hardware or software defects, screen damage, brand authorized repairs and convenient pick up and drop. These services will be available for as low as Rs. 99. And, the device will be repaired within a period of 10 days, guarantees the company.

    Flipkart complete mobile protection service

    As mentioned above, the complete mobile protection plan covers all possible scenarios and offers convenient pick up and drop facilities for the first service. Though it is said that this service will be available for Rs. 99, there is no word regarding the duration of the same. We can expect more details to be announced as the sale debuts.

    Exchange discounts

    In addition to the complete mobile protection plan, users can avail additional exchange value on exchanging their old smartphones for new ones during the Super Value Week sale. The exchange value is set of the companies and there will be little more discount than this preset value. The exchange discount for select smartphones are already listed by Flipkart. But it remains to be seen which phones will get the additional exchange discount. Maybe, we can expect Flipkart to provide more clarity regarding the same in the coming days.

    Besides these offers, we can also expect no cost EMI payment options and partner offers on purchases during the upcoming Flipkart Super Value Week sale that will debut next week. And, besides smartphones, there could be discounts on other products such as accessories.

    Read More About: flipkart news sale
    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue