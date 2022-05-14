Free Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra In India: Here Is How To Get One News oi-Vivek

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently one of the best smartphones in the world. The device has flagship specifications along with a premium design. What if I tell you that you can get the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for free? Yes, we are not joking, here is how you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for free in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is up for grabs for free. The base model of the Galaxy S22 Ultra retails for Rs. 1,31,999, and you can get this product for absolutely free when you buy the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. As a part of the promotion, with every Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV purchase, Samsung is giving one free Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone.

Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV Specifications

The Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, without a doubt is an expensive, premium, and one of the best large-screen televisions with a native 8K resolution QLED panel. Hence, a single unit of the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV costs Rs. 13,49,990, and when you consider the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you will get the 8K smart TV for just around Rs. 12,00,000.

By using select credit cards, users can get an additional discount on this mammoth 85-inch 8K smart TV. On top of all this, you will also get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for free, which is the best offer on a smart TV ever. As this is an 85-inch television, make sure you have a space to install the same. You will be able to get the best possible content consumption experience on the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

So, to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for free, you need to buy a really expensive smart TV from Samsung. This is still a great deal, especially if you are already looking for an 8K smart TV. If you just want a smartphone, it is best to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rather and you can easily save at least Rs. 12,00,000.

