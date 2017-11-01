Future Nokia smartphones tipped to get Lumia Camera UI features

HMD Global had acquired Nokia back in May 2016. Even after the revamp, the Nokia branded smartphones proved to be as popular as before.

Now, it seems like HMD is planning to implement some features from the abolished Nokia Lumia phones in the future Nokia phones. As such, the upcoming Nokia phones are expected to feature the Lumia Camera UI. The information comes straight from the horse's mouth. HMD's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has hinted the development on his Twitter account.

This is not the first time we are hearing something like this. In July, we came across a report suggesting that about 500 design patents have been transferred to HMD Global from Microsoft Mobile.

The Lumia Camera UI was created by Nokia for its Windows Phone smartphones. It is considered to be one of the most innovative camera apps around.

Nokia Lumia 1020 was the first device to get this interface, and it offers a bunch of manual controls to enhance image results. Users could adjust the shutter speed, ISO sensitivity, White Balance as well as set various modes such as Night and Sports while clicking the pictures. There is no information available on when exactly the rollout of the UI on Nokia phones would start.

The design patent for the Lumia Camera UI is just one of the 500 design patents transferred by Microsoft Mobile to HMD Global. Notably, there are 200+ design patents with Microsoft Mobile and it remains unclear if these will be transferred to HMD or not.

