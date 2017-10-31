Nokia 8 gets teardown treatment on JerryRigEverything; not easily repairable

Earlier this month, the Nokia 8 had undergone the durability test on the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. The test proved what HMD Global had already assured, the smartphone has a sturdy build.

The Nokia 8 has again gone under the knife of Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything, However, this time to determine whether the device is easily repairable or not. Unfortunately, the answer is no. While it is not impossible to repair the device, you would like to take the help of a professional. You might end up damaging your phone if you want to try it yourself.

As you can see from the video embedded above, the YouTuber separates the display of Nokia 8 from its chassis after softening the adhesive present between them with heat. The display is connected to phone's body with two separate ribbon cables.

So once the ribbon cables are detached, the display will get detached from the handset. As mentioned earlier, removing the display from the phone is not a child's play since there is a risk of shattering the screen.

The video further reveals, 19 screws of various sizes hold the mid-plate to the frame of the phone. You can see the battery placed on the backside of the mid-plate. There is also a copper heat pipe just above the battery to keep the Nokia 8 from overheating.

While the thermal plate is not present on the heat pipe, it is attached to the graphite panel beside it. Apparently, the Snapdragon 835 processor first transfers its heat to the graphite panel and then the copper heat pipe.

On the bright side, the rear dual camera of the Nokia 8 is replaceable. So if your phone's camera gets damaged somehow, you won't have to worry much.

The charging port of the phone can be replaced as well once it is disconnected from the motherboard. However, you would have to remove the display and mid-plate first.