Galaxy Forever Plan Makes Premium Smartphones Accessible; Pay 60% For New Flagship
Samsung has announced a new program called Galaxy Forever, where the company offers smartphones a new flagship Samsung smartphone for just 60 percent of the original price. Sounds too good to be true, right? Here is how it works?
Galaxy Forever Explained
Galaxy Forever plan is only applicable for select Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy Note20. To get a new flagship smartphone, one has a make an upfront payment of 20 percent, and the rest (40 percent) of the amount has to be paid using 11 EMIs.
If a user is interested in keeping the device after 11 EMIs, then one has to pay the remaining 40 percent of the price. Else, the device can be returned at a nearby Samsung store, and the brand won't ask a question.
So, this is more like a loaning a unit from Samsung for 11 months. This is an interesting plan for those, who plan to upgrade devices every year and will definitely help to save a tonne of money.
Galaxy Forever plan also includes Samsung Care+ with every purchase, which offers accidental and liquid damage cover for free. Do note that, if you return the device to Samsung, you won't get any money or credits.
Galaxy Forever Supported Devices
As of now, the Galaxy Forever is applicable for the Samsung Galaxy Note20, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Galaxy Forever EMI amount Rs. 3545
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Galaxy Forever EMI amount Rs. 4627
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Galaxy Forever EMI amount Rs. 3233
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ Galaxy Forever EMI amount Rs. 3545
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy Forever EMI amount Rs. 4373
If you are interested in getting any of these devices, then visit Samsung India official site and share your contact details, and Samsung will call you back regarding the details.
